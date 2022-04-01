WSP trooper involved in 8-12 car crash in Tacoma

The Washington State Patrol said between eight and 12 cars were involved in a crash on the ramp from SR 7 to northbound I-5. Black ice has been reported in the area.

TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) vehicle was involved in a multi-car crash on the ramp from northbound State Route 7 to northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma early Tuesday morning. The ramp to northbound I-5 is currently closed.

The WSP said between eight and 12 cars were involved in the crash, including a WSP vehicle.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash just after 3:45 a.m. The WSP said multiple ambulances were called to the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, according to WSP Trooper Robert Reyer. The trooper involved in the crash was not injured.

The ramp from SR 7 to northbound I-5 is expected to be closed for several hours while the WSP processes the scene.

Black ice has been reported on roads around the south Sound Tuesday morning. Reyer tweeted troopers were “handling several spin-out collisions due to icy conditions” in Pierce and Thurston counties.

The National Weather Service (NWS) also warned drivers of black ice during the Tuesday morning commute after light rain and freezing or near-freezing temperatures overnight. Anyone needing to travel this morning is asked to be careful and give themselves extra time during the morning commute.

“The roads could look clear but that doesn't mean there isn't a thin sheet of ice on it,” the NWS tweeted.

Light precipitation around tonight. Temps are near freezing. Side roads are already getting slick ( personal experience from the drive in ). If you have to travel please be careful. The roads could look clear but that doesn't mean there isn't a thin sheet of ice on it. #wawx pic.twitter.com/dmrEQHz9Sv — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 4, 2022