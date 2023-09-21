Carjacking suspect, Seattle police officers stung by wasps during arrest

Both the suspect and an officer were transported to the hospital.

SEATTLE — Both a carjacking suspect and a Seattle Police Department (SPD) officer were stung by wasps during an altercation in Queen Anne in August, newly released body camera footage reveals.

Per a blotter post by the department, officers were called to East Queen Anne around 6 p.m. after several 911 callers reported a man who had blocked traffic and then tried to take multiple vehicles. He caused significant damage to several vehicles as they drove past him.

Seattle officers eventually located the suspect in a tunnel under Aurora Avenue on Dexter Way. The suspect ran away from officers and was eventually tracked to a greenbelt area.

While the suspect attempted to keep officers from taking him into custody, body camera video shows the officers on the scene get stung. You can hear officers say "it's yellowjackets everywhere" as police try to bring the suspect back up to the street.