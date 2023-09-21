Suspect in deadly Northgate shooting pleads not guilty

40-year-old Arien Bullock pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

SEATTLE — The man suspected of shooting and killing another man near Haller Lake in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood earlier this month made his first court appearance Thursday.

40-year-old Arien Bullock pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

On Sept. 5, a passerby called 911 to report the shooting near the 11600 block of Aurora Avenue North. Police said investigators found evidence of a shooting but they did not find a victim.

On Sept. 6, Seattle police responded to the 9600 block of College Way after reports of a body found. Investigators determined the victim was involved in a shooting the day before near Haller Lake.

Witnesses told police the suspect left the Haller Lake area in an RV with another person who appeared to be unconscious. According to court documents, police said video surveillance showed the suspect shooting the victim before dragging his body into the RV. Video from a witness showed the same RV entering a parking lot near where the body was found.

Investigators identified the suspect and found him and the RV in Federal Way on the day of the shooting.

Bullock was initially arrested for assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, however, his charges were upgraded after police connected the body found to the shooting incident.

Bullock's next court date is scheduled for Oct. 27.