Bodycam footage shows Tacoma police fire shots while responding to bar fight; suspect charged

The police were called after a man threatened staff and customers at a bar with a handgun. No one was injured by the gunfire.

TACOMA, Wash. — Body camera footage shows the moments Tacoma police officers shot at a suspect who allegedly threatened staff and customers with a gun inside of a bar.

According to court documents, 911 dispatchers received reports of a physical fight just before 11 p.m. at The Office Bar and Grill, located on the 800 block of Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma. Dispatchers said the caller reported that someone had fired a handgun inside the bar.

According to court documents, the fight started after the suspect, 27-year-old Jonathan Lane, and his brother were cut off from drinking alcohol by the bartender. Lane got upset and refused to leave. He then started to threaten to beat up an employee and customers at the bar.

A customer tried to get Lane and his brother to leave, then Lane's brother tried to punch the customer in the face. The customer responded by punching Lane's brother, according to court documents.

Lane then went to his car, grabbed a gun and walked back into the bar. He started to point the gun at customers, many of them then ran out the back door, or hid in a back room, according to court documents.

The footage shows two officers entering the bar, then Lane pointing a gun at them. Officers fired a total of 10 rounds at Lane, but he was not hit. The footage showed that Lane did not fire any shots at the officers.

Lane eventually slid his gun under a table and told the officers he was not armed. After commands to surrender, Lane tried to leave the bar through the bathroom, but was found by the officers and taken into custody.