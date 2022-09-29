Tacoma police fire shots while responding to fight at bar; no injuries reported

Tacoma police fired shots at a suspect while responding to a fight at a bar Wednesday night. No one was injured by the gunfire. A suspect was taken into custody.

TACOMA, Wash. — An investigation is underway in Tacoma after at least one officer fired shots while responding to a fight at a bar Wednesday night.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, 911 dispatchers received reports of a physical fight just before 11 p.m. at The Office Bar and Grill, located on the 800 block of Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma. Dispatchers said the caller reported that someone had fired a handgun inside the bar.

Tacoma police said officers confronted the suspect when they arrived. An officer then shot at the suspect. The suspect nor anyone inside the bar was struck by the gunfire, according to Tacoma police.

The suspect was taken into custody. No officers were injured in the incident.

The cause of the fight inside the bar or what lead up to Tacoma police firing shots are currently unknown.

The Tacoma Police Department is conducting a criminal and administrative investigation.

