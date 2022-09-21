4th victim comes forward alleging a Port Angeles Doctor sexually assaulted them

The doctor, Josiah Hill, has already been charged for sexually assaulting three women. New charges were added to include this new victim.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — A fourth victim has come forward with allegations of sexual assault against a Port Angeles doctor.

Josiah Hill has been a licensed surgeon in Washington for the past two years.

The first allegation of sexual assault goes back to August 2021, then in July of this year, Josiah Hill was arrested. He was in court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to this new charge.

A trip to the emergency room is already a stressful experience no matter the cause. The expectation once you get there is that the doctors and nurses will make you better. In some cases, they'll save your life.

"They were at an emergency room seeking care, they needed help, they needed compassion," said Attorney Ashton Dennis with Washington State Law is representing two of the now four victims in a civil case.

Doctor Josiah Hill was arrested at the end of July and shortly after the Washington Department of Health suspended his license. They said in documents that Hill 'poses an immediate danger and risk of harm to the public.'

"The hospital system failed them," Dennis said.

Hill was working at Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles at the time.

Josiah Hill appeared in the Clallam County Superior Courthouse for a hearing Wednesday. Prosecutors adding another charge to the list. Hill is facing multiple charges of Indecent Liberties-Health Care Provider and second degree rape. Indecent Liberties covers any unlawful sexual contact that is not considered rape, there is a special section for healthcare providers. In two of these allegations the victims are considered vulnerable because they weren't able to resist.

Court documents show Hill is charged with raping a woman while she was in and out of consciousness after being in a car accident. Another victim was under involuntary detention as ordered by Dr. Josiah Hill and had been given Lorazepam which is a sedative. They go on to say Hill administered the same drug to another victim.

"There's actual video evidence of some of this conduct, so we are hopeful that the court is able to deliver justice for these victims," Dennis said.

Dennis said there's a lasting impact as victims don't know who to trust. With that said, there are victim's advocates helping them through this process.