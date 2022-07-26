Port Angeles doctor's license suspended following multiple allegations of sexual assault from patients

Josiah Hill, a Port Angeles doctor, faces three charges of taking indecent liberties with patients and one charge of second-degree rape.

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) suspended the license of a Port Angeles doctor after he was arrested on charges of taking indecent liberties with patients and rape in the second degree.

Three victims allege Doctor Josiah Hill sexually assaulted them while they were his patients at Olympic Medical Center, according to court documents.

Two women allege that Hill touched their breasts while he was treating them in the emergency room.

Security footage captured Hill touching another female patient's breasts while she was unconscious, according to charging documents. The woman was admitted to Olympic Medical Center following a serious car accident.

According to notes taken during an internal investigation, a nurse working on the night one of the alleged assaults occurred noticed Hill was acting "odd" and he was not talking with the patient about treatment. Hill also failed to document when he went to see the patient on another floor of the hospital after she left the emergency room, according to court records.

An investigator with the DOH reported concerns about medications given to one of the victims while they were in the emergency room under Hill's care, according to court documents.

The combination of drugs administered to the patient "could potentially cause significant physical and psychological effects if given within close proximity to each other due to the peak effect time of the drugs," according to court documents.

The Port Angeles Police Department said they have "numerous leads" on other potential victims of Hill's, including two who have provided "compelling accounts of crimes perpetrated" by Hill, according to a spokesperson.