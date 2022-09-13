Seattle police searching for attempted rape, robbery suspect

At the time of these crimes, 33-year-old Jordan Alexander was placed on 'escape' status from a work release program.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a suspect in an attempted rape and robbery case in Madison Valley.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), 33-year-old Jordan Alexander entered a business on Aug. 31 just after 5 p.m. and showed a female employee a knife and demanded money from her. After the employee told him there was no cash, he forced her into another room and attempted to rape her.

Alexander ran from the business when another employee interrupted the attack.

Alexander was placed on "escape" status from a work release program at the time of the crime.

In prior incidents, Alexander has attempted to disguise himself by wearing a head wrap, mask, sunglasses and light-colored makeup.

Alexander's criminal history includes multiple charges of theft, robbery, harassment, assault and domestic violence violations.

Alexander is known to frequent the Capitol Hill area, especially around 27th Avenue East and East Madison Street, Pine Street and Broadway, 22nd Avenue East and East Madison Street and Cal Anderson Park.

SPD asks if anyone has any information on Alexander's whereabouts to call 911. Do not approach him.

