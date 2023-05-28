x
Crime

3 injured in shooting at casino near White Center

The suspect reportedly entered Roxbury Lanes Casino at around 10:48 p.m. Saturday and began shooting.

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — King County authorities are investigating a shooting that injured three people inside a casino near White Center Saturday night.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, the suspect entered Roxbury Lanes Casino in the 2800 block of SW Roxbury Street at around 10:48 p.m. and began shooting.

Authorities from King County, White Center Sea-Tac and Metro and Sound Transit Divisions responded to the scene. Three victims were found at the scene and transported to Harborview Medical Center. The authorities did not share the extent of the injuries.

 King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes detectives are investigating. The suspect has not been located.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

