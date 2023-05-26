Authorities investigating multiple armed robberies at convenience stores throughout South King County

Five separate armed robberies reportedly took place in Kent, Federal Way and Renton between around 10:45 p.m. Thursday and 3:20 a.m. Friday.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — King County authorities are investigating several armed robberies at convenience stores in Federal Way, Kent and Renton Thursday night into Friday morning.

According to Valley Communications, five separate armed robberies took place in Kent, Federal Way and Renton between around 10:45 p.m. Thursday and 3:20 a.m. Friday.

Valley Communications confirmed the 7-Elevens were robbed at gunpoint by two men:

18000 block of W. Valley Hwy in Kent at around 10:48 p.m.

34000 block of Pacific Hwy in Federal Way at around 11:29 p.m.

32000 block of 1st Ave S in Federal Way at around 11:39 p.m.

The 76 Station in the 33000 block of 1st Way S in Federal Way at around 11:59 p.m. was also reportedly robbed at gunpoint by two men. The Shell gas station in the 1400 block of N 30th St in Renton was robbed by three men at gunpoint at around 3:20 a.m.

According to the Federal Way Police Department, the descriptions of the suspects in all three Federal Way robberies were very similar. There were no injuries reported and money was taken at each location.

Police said the suspects stole the clerk's vehicle in the last Federal Way robbery. The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied at around 4 a.m. after it was involved in a hit-and-run collision.

Valley Communications did not confirm if the descriptions of the suspects in the Federal Way robberies matched the other robberies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.