20+ shots fired in Renton neighborhood, hitting apartments, cars

Bullets hit nearby apartment windows and were found lodged in the walls and at least two cars were damaged due to gunfire.

RENTON, Wash. — Police are investigating after witnesses reported more than 20 shots being fired in the Whitman Court neighborhood of Renton early Saturday morning.

The Renton Police Department received several calls reporting shots were fired near the 4300 block of Northeast 4th Street and Union Avenue Northeast around 3:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

The department also received several calls reporting bullets hit nearby apartment windows and were embedded in the walls. At least two cars were damaged by the gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Several units were called to the scene but were unsuccessful in finding the suspect. Two guns were found in the area and taken for evidence, including one gun that was reported stolen to the King County Sheriff's Office in 2021.

Several witnesses were able to provide police with footage of the incident and one witness was able to provide some description of the suspect, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 and reference case #22-1868.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.