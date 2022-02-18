Mobile Seattle police precinct set up to deter crime in Little Saigon

SEATTLE — A mobile Seattle police precinct set up at the corner of 12th Ave. and Jackson St. aims to deter crime in the area but for some businesses, the increased police visibility has come too late.



Saki, the owner of Ten Sushi, located in a complex at the Little Saigon intersection, said she is already packing up to move.



In December, Saki began posting Instagram videos of drug use, bonfires, erratic behavior and car break-ins at the business complex. She has boarded up her windows with a painted mural, and she keeps a stun gun handy.



"You know, they try to come inside," Saki said.



She decided to close her current business to move to a new location after months of having to deal with criminal activity near her business. She said customers have not been coming to her restaurant because of the problems.



George Wood, one of her regular customers, lives nearby and has continued to support the restaurant.



"Things progressively changed rapidly within like three months," Wood said.



By February, both felt a little relieved when they saw the Seattle Police Department mobile precinct provide more visibility.



An SPD spokesperson said such units are used for mobile command purposes and to supplement field activities. They are a part of an ongoing effort to curtail crime in the area. It will continue as long as it is necessary and for as long as resources allow, according to the department.