2 teens arrested in shooting death of beloved Tacoma convenience store owner

A 60-year-old man was killed on Tuesday afternoon near the 3500 block of South Ainsworth Avenue in Tacoma.

TACOMA, Wash. — Two teenagers were arrested in connection to the shooting death of 60-year-old Charlie Park, a Tacoma convenience store owner.

Just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, dispatch received a call about a possible shooting in the 3500 block of South Ainsworth Avenue, according to the police department. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Tacoma Fire Department crews arrived to attempt life-saving efforts alongside officers, however, Park died at the scene.

Park was one of the owners of The Little Store, a convenience store that sits at the corner of South 35th Street and South Ainsworth Avenue.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, the same two suspects, a 16-year-old and 18-year-old Angel Mendez allegedly robbed another store just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the day after Park was shot and killed. One suspect pointed a gun at the clerk at a store located at 3400 Pacific Avenue, the suspects then grabbed several items and fled.

Two customers watched them get into a car and yelled at them to "stop." Then, one of the suspects turned and fired a shot at the customer's vehicle, according to TPD.

Mendez was charged Friday with first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and first-degree attempted robbery. His bail was set at $7 million.

The 16-year-old was charged with first-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree assault. His bail was set at $750,000.

The Little Store has served the Tacoma neighborhood for the past 16 years. Park and his family ran the store after immigrating to the United States from South Korea.