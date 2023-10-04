Tacoma police make arrest in shooting death of good Samaritan

Joe Briggs was a 39-year-old martial artist who died while trying to save a woman who was being attacked by three men.

TACOMA, Wash. — An arrest was made Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of 39-year-old Joe Briggs in Tacoma last month.

At around 2 a.m. on Sept. 10, Briggs was shot and killed while trying to save a woman who was being attacked by multiple men.

Tacoma police officers found Briggs shot multiple times in the chest near South Tacoma Way.

Investigators soon learned that Briggs was trying to help a woman who was being assaulted by three other men, who were trying to save another woman from those same three men.

Tacoma Police Department officers located the suspect just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday at 900 85th Street East. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Briggs was an active member of the martial arts community.

Paul Boudreaux runs Certified Martial Arts in University Place and said he met Briggs through martial arts and would see him at different fighting tournaments and the two eventually become close friends.

At a vigil held for Briggs in September, Boudreaux said he was devastated to hear the news, but not surprised that the 39-year-old jumped in to help someone in need.

“There is no world in which Joe doesn’t come to the aid of someone else,” Boudreaux aid. “That is the kind of person that he was. He would be the first person to stand up if something wrong was going on, and so as tragic as it is, the way the story happened, as him going out trying to be a hero and save someone has not been a surprise to anyone.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.