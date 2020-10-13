Seattle 2nd fastest-growing large US city, according to new study

Seattle remains one of the most popular large U.S. cities to buy a home, according to WalletHub, despite the pandemic and economic uncertainty.

SEATTLE — A new study names Seattle as one of the fastest-growing large cities in the country.

The news may not be a surprise to many, but for homeowners, it's presenting some challenges.

WalletHub has released its list of 2020's Fastest-Growing Cities in America.

It may not be surprising to learn that Seattle snagged the #2 spot on the list. The personal finance website points to the area's strong jobs and housing markets.

"A lot of our tech workers are coming out of California and of course the housing is much more expensive there, and really, the quality of life here, there's so many things to do with all the outdoor activities," said John Deely, principal managing broker for Coldwell Banker Bain, Seattle.

Gov. Jay Inslee loosened coronavirus restrictions on the real estate market just last week and already, Deely says, buyers are lining up for open houses.

"This is the first weekend that we've actually been able to put out open house signs also so that brought in additional people," Deely said.

Deely says with the market being so competitive, and people out-of-state trying to get in, it's up to buyers to step it up.

"You really have to be ready with your A game. You have to have all of your financial matters in order. There's buyers that are removing contingencies," Deely said.