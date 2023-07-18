Wow your guests with any of these 3 cocktails, perfect for National Tequila Day! - New Day NW

SEATTLE — Sara Rosales, Master Mixologist from Lady Jaye , teaches us how to make different drinks for National Tequila Day!

Straw-Barry Manilow

Ginja Turtle

Campargarita

All three cocktails are shaken with ice and double strained. We serve the campargarita over ice with a half salt rim and both the Manilow and The ginja turtle are served up in a chilled coupe.