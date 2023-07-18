x
Wow your guests with any of these 3 cocktails, perfect for National Tequila Day! - New Day NW

July 24th is National Tequila Day and Master Mixologist Sara Rosales from Lady Jaye has the perfect cocktail recipes.
SEATTLE — Sara Rosales, Master Mixologist from Lady Jaye, teaches us how to make different drinks for National Tequila Day!

Straw-Barry Manilow

Ingredients:

  • 1 1⁄2 ounces tequila
  • 1⁄2 ounce Lustau rosado vermouth
  • 1⁄4 ounce Lustau fino sherry
  • 3⁄4 ounce fresh lime
  • 1 ounce strawberry tepin syrup
  • Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel

Ginja Turtle

Ingredients:

  • 1 1⁄2 ounces mezcal
  • 1⁄2 ounce tequila
  • 1⁄4 ounce strega
  • 1⁄4 ounce Lustau fino sherry
  • 1 ounce ginger syrup
  • 1 ounce lime
  • 1 ounce dash scrappys celery bitters
  • Fresh mint
  • Garnish with a mint leaf

Campargarita

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces tequila
  • 1⁄2 ounce Campari
  • 1⁄2 ounce Cointreau
  • 1⁄4 ounce agave or honey
  • 1 ounce lime juice
  • Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel

Directions:

All three cocktails are shaken with ice and double strained. We serve the campargarita over ice with a half salt rim and both the Manilow and The ginja turtle are served up in a chilled coupe.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day. 

