Wow your guests with any of these 3 cocktails, perfect for National Tequila Day! - New Day NW

SEATTLE — Sara Rosales, Master Mixologist from Lady Jaye, teaches us how to make different drinks for National Tequila Day!
Straw-Barry Manilow
Ingredients:
- 1 1⁄2 ounces tequila
- 1⁄2 ounce Lustau rosado vermouth
- 1⁄4 ounce Lustau fino sherry
- 3⁄4 ounce fresh lime
- 1 ounce strawberry tepin syrup
- Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel
Ginja Turtle
Ingredients:
- 1 1⁄2 ounces mezcal
- 1⁄2 ounce tequila
- 1⁄4 ounce strega
- 1⁄4 ounce Lustau fino sherry
- 1 ounce ginger syrup
- 1 ounce lime
- 1 ounce dash scrappys celery bitters
- Fresh mint
- Garnish with a mint leaf
Campargarita
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces tequila
- 1⁄2 ounce Campari
- 1⁄2 ounce Cointreau
- 1⁄4 ounce agave or honey
- 1 ounce lime juice
- Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel
Directions:
All three cocktails are shaken with ice and double strained. We serve the campargarita over ice with a half salt rim and both the Manilow and The ginja turtle are served up in a chilled coupe.
