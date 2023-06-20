You need to make this Greek Inspired Shrimp with Olives and Feta for dinner tonight

SEATTLE — Samantha Ferraro of Little Ferraro Kitchen is launching her 2nd book. This one is "One-Pot Mediterranean: 70+ Simple Recipes for Healthy and Flavorful Weeknight Cooking."
Welcome the zesty flavors of the Mediterranean into your kitchen because with one pot and an easy cleanup, healthy eating has never been simpler.
Greek Inspired Shrimp with Olives and Feta
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 1 shallot, finely chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1⁄2 tsp dried oregano
- 2 medium tomatoes, diced
- 1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- ¼ tsp ground black pepper
- ¼ cup dry white wine, such as Pinot Grigio
- ½ cup chopped Kalamata olives
- ½ lemon, zested and juiced
For serving:
- 4 ounces (113 g) feta cheese, roughly crumbled
- Fresh mint, cilantro and/or oregano
- Lemon wedges
Directions:
- Heat a wide Dutch oven over medium heat, and add the olive oil.
- Add the shallot, and sauté until softened but not caramelized, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Add the garlic and oregano, and sauté for another minute. Stir in the tomatoes with any accumulated juices, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until the tomatoes begin to soften.
- Add the shrimp, and season everything with salt and pepper. Cook the shrimp until they are opaque and just cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes.
- Pour in the wine, and stir everything together until the wine reduces, creating a sauce.
- Turn the heat off, add the Kalamata olives, lemon zest and juice and stir once more. Garnish the shrimp with crumbled feta and fresh herbs, and serve with lemon wedges.
Ferraro launches her book starting tonight with several book events:
Book Larder, tonight June 20th, 6:30pm
Village Books, Bellingham, June 24th 4pm
Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park, June 29th 7pm