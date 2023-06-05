This miso salmon recipe will wow your guests this summer

SEATTLE — Fonté Coffee Roaster, a local family-owned coffee roaster, has opened its flagship location in the new Rainier Square in downtown Seattle.
The Fonté Bar offers fun drinks, along with lunch and dinner dining.
Chef Joey Sandberg shares a recipe for miso glazed salmon served with a qunioa salad.
Miso glazed salmon with quinoa salad
Ingredients
- 1 salmon fillet, skin on, 6 to 8 oz portion
- ½ c. soy sauce
- ½ c. miso paste
- ½ c. honey
- ¼ c. chopped ginger
- 1 c. quinoa, cooked and cooled
- ½ c. dried cherries, rehydrated with white wine
- ½ c. napa cabbage, sliced thin
- 1 c. mayonnaise
- ¼ c. yuzu juice
Directions
- Mix soy, miso, honey, and ginger, and set aside.
- Sear salmon in a smoking-hot pan, skin side down. Once the skin is crispy, flip.
- Add miso glaze, and then place salmon in the oven to finish.
- Mix together mayo and yuzu juice.
- While salmon is cooking, mix together quinoa, cherries, cabbage, and yuzu mayo.
- Pile the quinoa mixture onto a plate.
- Place salmon on top.
- Finish with miso glaze and more yuzu mayo.
