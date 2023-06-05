x
New Day Northwest

This miso salmon recipe will wow your guests this summer

A local family-owned coffee roaster opens up The Fonté Bar in the new Rainier Square with lunch and dinner dining.
Credit: The Fonté Bar
The Fonté Bar in Seattle.

SEATTLE — Fonté Coffee Roaster, a local family-owned coffee roaster, has opened its flagship location in the new Rainier Square in downtown Seattle.

The Fonté Bar offers fun drinks, along with lunch and dinner dining.

Chef Joey Sandberg shares a recipe for miso glazed salmon served with a qunioa salad.

Miso glazed salmon with quinoa salad

Ingredients

  • 1 salmon fillet, skin on, 6 to 8 oz portion
  • ½ c. soy sauce
  • ½ c. miso paste
  • ½ c. honey
  • ¼ c. chopped ginger
  • 1 c. quinoa, cooked and cooled
  • ½ c. dried cherries, rehydrated with white wine
  • ½ c. napa cabbage, sliced thin
  • 1 c. mayonnaise
  • ¼ c. yuzu juice

Directions

  1. Mix soy, miso, honey, and ginger, and set aside.
  2. Sear salmon in a smoking-hot pan, skin side down. Once the skin is crispy, flip.
  3. Add miso glaze, and then place salmon in the oven to finish.
  4. Mix together mayo and yuzu juice. 
  5. While salmon is cooking, mix together quinoa, cherries, cabbage, and yuzu mayo.
  6. Pile the quinoa mixture onto a plate.
  7. Place salmon on top.
  8. Finish with miso glaze and more yuzu mayo.

    

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5

