This Heirloom Gazpacho with Dungeness Crab is perfect for these warm summer nights.

Fremont Mischief showcases the Northwest with their new cookbook full of seasonal ingredients and spirits from the distillery.

SEATTLE — Chef John Wahlke from Fremont Mischief shares his recipe for his Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho. To really make this dish shine Wahlke advises to always use fresh crab and high quality Heirloom tomatoes.

Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho with Sourdough Toast Points & Dungeness Crab

Ingredients:

2 lbs multicolored heirloom tomatoes, quartered

¼ cup kosher salt

¼ tsp white pepper

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

Basil Oil, as needed, recipe follows

3 Sourdough Toast Points (page 163 in the cookbook)

1 ½ ounces picked fresh Dungeness crab meat, optional

1 tsp fresh chives, optional

¼ lemon, zested, optional

Directions:

Place the quartered tomatoes in a shallow pan and salt them generously. Cover and place in the refrigerator overnight.

In a kitchen blender, add the tomatoes in four batches and purée on high. Add the pepper, vinegar, and olive oil. Continue to blend until creamy and smooth, about 1 minute. Season to taste with salt. Transfer to a small bowl and drizzle the Basil Oil on top before serving with Sourdough Toast Points.



For a seafood version, in a mixing bowl, combine the tomato with the crab meat, chives, and lemon zest. Spoon on Toast Points and serve immediately.

Serves 4 (5 to 6 ounces per serving)

Basil Oil

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 fresh basil leaves

¼ teaspoon salt

Directions:

In a kitchen blender, add the oil, basil, and salt and blend well. Pass contents through a coffee filter to strain. Keep the Basil Oil in the refrigerator in an airtight container until ready to use for up to 5 days.