Try this recipe for D' La Santa's Carne en su jugo!

Owner of D' La Santa, Angelica Villaseñor, shares her recipe for making this authentic Mexican dish.

SEATTLE — D' La Santa is a family owned restaurant serving Capitol Hill since 2008. Owner, Angelica Villaseñor shares her recipe for making Carne en su Jugo.





Carne en su jugo

Serves 6

Ingredients:

2 lbs chopped steak for carne asada beef

1 lbs of bacon, chopped

3 green tomatoes or tomatillo

3 green Serrano peppers

1 garlic clove

1/4 of white onion

3 Tbsp of chopped cilantro

4 cups water

1 Tbsp of chicken bullion

4 cups of beans

Directions:

Start by frying the bacon in a hot pan with oil. Once the bacon is fried add the chopped steak and cook for 10 minutes.

In a blender blend the tomatillo, garlic, peppers, onion and chicken bullion with a bit of water.

Add the salsa you blended to the steak in the pot and cook for 20 minutes or let boil whichever is first and simmer for the rest of the time.

Serve on a plate as a stew and add the beans on top chopped onions and cilantro and add a bit of lime to taste. Serve with tortillas.

D' La Santa is located in Capitol Hill on 2359 10th Ave E, and is open Tuesday through Sunday.