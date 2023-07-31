How to make Hawaiian-style Mochiko Chicken

Angie Mose shows Amity how to make Mochiko Chicken, a traditional Hawaiian fried chicken dish. Hawaiians usually pair it with Mac salad and rice.

SEATTLE — Ingredients (Ohana “Family” Size):

7 lbs. Chicken Thighs (small pieces)

1 box Mochiko Rice Flour

1 cup Sugar

2 cups Shoyu (Kikkoman Soy Sauce)

2 cups Cornstarch

8 Large Eggs

1 tsp Salt

1 Tbsp Minced Garlic

Directions:

Marinate 3-Days (Stir Daily)

Deep Fry until Golden Brown (5-7 minutes - separate w/Chopsticks)

Mochiko Chicken is a traditional Hawaiian chicken dish. Delicious bite-size pieces of tender chicken thighs are dredged in a mixture of mochiko flour (sweet rice flour), soy sauce, sugar and spices and then deep-fried. Mochiko Chicken is often served with steamed rice & macaroni salad.

The recipe comes from Saimin Says, a Hawaiian restaurant in Renton. The dish will also be available at the MasPika/Saimin Says food truck at Poly Fest in Auburn.

Poly Fest is a Polynesian-themed market and music festival with food and retail vendors, Polynesian dance groups, and other activities. It's Saturday, August 5 at the Outlet Collection Seattle in Auburn.

Tickets are $30 for adults (ages 16+), $20 for kids (ages 5-15), and free for little ones under 5.