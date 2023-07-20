x
New Day Northwest

These summer essentials will get you through the heat and travel in style

From entertaining to lounging by the pool, Lifestyle Blogger Kathy Copcutt has the products you need.

SEATTLE — There’s still a lot of summer left and these essentials will help get you thru in style. Lifestyle blogger Kathy Copcutt rounded up her favorite products for a carefree summer.

Here are Kathy’s favorite products:

BBQ Baseball – Grilling Boards and BBQ Tools

Customize with your favorite team, player or coach!

Beauty Collab with CHI x Barbie

Totally Hair Collection celebrates 30th anniversary of Totally Hair Barbie with 3 limited edition hairstyling tools.

Gorgeous Sun Hats – I AM EIDO 

I AM EIDO of Miami has resort wear including gorgeous sun hats with jewelry straps that can be worn on the hat or around your neck.

Initio Parfums Prives

 Initio Parfums Privés is a special and exclusive French brand.

Amoressa Swim 

Fashionable swimsuits with smart fashion details.

Next Base 

Amazingly clear web cam and rear camera.

Chill Monkee Lazy Lounger 

Comfortable, lightweight and easy-to-use lounger in the backyard, by the pool or lake.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day. 

