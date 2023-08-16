No-heat cooking: Heirloom tomatoes and garlic white sauce

SEATTLE —
Heirloom Tomatoes with Garlicky White Sauce
If you have fresh tomatoes from the garden or farmers’ market, they’re perfect for this recipe. You can use any kind of tomatoes so long as they’re fresh and ripe. Try to avoid store-bought tomatoes unless they’re heirloom. You can also try cherry or grape tomatoes, sliced in half.
Serves 8
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Best Foods or Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise
- ½ cup evaporated milk
- 1 large garlic clove, peeled and minced
- 1 large pinch kosher salt, plus more for seasoning the tomatoes
- 3 grinds of fresh cracked black pepper, plus more for seasoning the tomatoes
- 3 pounds mixed heirloom tomatoes, sliced into rounds or cut into wedges or bite-sized chunks
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano leaves
Directions:
- In a bowl, add the mayonnaise, evaporated milk, garlic, large pinch of salt, and 3 grinds of the black pepper. Whisk until well combined (should be the consistency of thin pancake batter). Cover and keep refrigerated until ready to serve. Note: This Garlicky White Sauce can be made the day ahead. Makes 1 ¾ cups.
- In a large bowl or platter, add the tomatoes and season with salt. Drizzle the Garlicky White Sauce over the tomatoes to your liking. Finish with another grind or two of pepper, and sprinkle with oregano before serving.
