This Watermelon Carpaccio Salad will keep you cool during this heat wave

Rachel Belle is the host of "Your Last Meal Podcast," where she talks food with famous folks.
SEATTLE — Rachel Belle from the "Your Last Meal" podcast talks food with famous people all the time. Today she is sharing her knowledge and her recipe for a Watermelon Carpaccio Salad.

Ingredients:

  • Small seedless watermelon
  • Pickled red onions
  • White wine vinegar
  • Olive oil
  • Lime
  • Honey
  • Feta
  • Fresh mint

Directions

Thinly slice and arrange the watermelon on a platter. Whisk 2 tablespoons of white wine vinegar and olive oil together with 1/2 teaspoon honey and 1/2 teaspoon lime. Drizzle on the watermelon and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Top with feta, pistachios, red onion and fresh mint. 

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day. 

