This Watermelon Carpaccio Salad will keep you cool during this heat wave

SEATTLE — Rachel Belle from the "Your Last Meal" podcast talks food with famous people all the time. Today she is sharing her knowledge and her recipe for a Watermelon Carpaccio Salad.

Ingredients:

Small seedless watermelon

Pickled red onions

White wine vinegar

Olive oil

Lime

Honey

Feta

Fresh mint

Directions

Thinly slice and arrange the watermelon on a platter. Whisk 2 tablespoons of white wine vinegar and olive oil together with 1/2 teaspoon honey and 1/2 teaspoon lime. Drizzle on the watermelon and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Top with feta, pistachios, red onion and fresh mint.