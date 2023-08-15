x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Recipes

Delicious grain bowls for outdoor adventures

No-Heat Cooking Week continues with Chef Corso of Outdoor Adventures. He shares fast, easy trail-tested recipes you can enjoy anywhere.
Credit: KING

SEATTLE —

Pizza Grain Bowl

Serves 2-4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 16 oz. Precooked quinoa or grain mix (or 3 1/2 cups of cooked)
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 lemon
  • 8 oz. baby tomatoes
  • 6 oz. pepperoni/Italian salami
  • 4 oz. mozzarella
  • 2 oz. olives
  • 2 tsp. oregano
  • 1 tsp. chili flakes

Directions:

  • Chop salami, cheese, veggies (if needed)
  • Mix all ingredients together
  • Let sit for 10 minutes

Segment Producer Rebecca Perry. Watch New Day Northwest 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Wow your guests with any of these 3 cocktails, perfect for National Tequila Day! - New Day NW

Before You Leave, Check This Out