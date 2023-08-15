Delicious grain bowls for outdoor adventures

SEATTLE —
Pizza Grain Bowl
Serves 2-4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- 16 oz. Precooked quinoa or grain mix (or 3 1/2 cups of cooked)
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 lemon
- 8 oz. baby tomatoes
- 6 oz. pepperoni/Italian salami
- 4 oz. mozzarella
- 2 oz. olives
- 2 tsp. oregano
- 1 tsp. chili flakes
Directions:
- Chop salami, cheese, veggies (if needed)
- Mix all ingredients together
- Let sit for 10 minutes
Segment Producer Rebecca Perry. Watch New Day Northwest 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.