Make Pavlova with Lotte Hotel - New Day NW

SEATTLE — Charlotte Restaurant and Lounge is located on the highest floor of the Lotte Hotel and has been receiving rave reviews for their delicious pastries. The hotel was even named number one in Seattle by "Travel and Leisure Magazine" in their "Worlds Best Awards." Here is Chef Artis' recipe for their Pavlova.
Cherry Jelly
Ingredients:
- 172g cherry puree
- 172g water
- 345g simple syrup (bring to boil 200g of water and 200 g of sugar to make)
- 20g gelatin
Directions:
- Presoak the gelatin in a cold water.
- Bring the puree, water and simple syrup to a simmer.
- Remove from the heat and add the gelatin.
- Mix well. Pour into the mold/glass/dish and let it set. Can be frozen and cut to desired shape and placed on your plate.
Meringue
Ingredients:
- 100g egg whites
- 100g granulated sugar
- 100g powdered sugar
Directions:
- Whip the egg whites in a mixer while adding the granulated sugar.
- Whip the egg whites with the sugar until becomes a nice firm foam. About 7-10 minutes. Remove from the mixer and fold in the sifted powder sugar by hand with a spatula.
- Pipe the meringue with the piping bag onto silicon sheet. Place in the oven.
- Bake/dry in the oven at 175-180F for approx. 1 h 30 min.
Whipped White Chocolate Cream
Ingredients:
- 170g heavy cream
- 17g glucose
- 2 vanilla bean pods
- 17g trimoline
- 225g white chocolate
- 425g heavy cream
Directions:
- Bring to the boil heavy cream, glucose, trimoline and scraped vanilla bean.
- Pour over the white chocolate in different stages to obtain emulsion.
- Add the second amount of heavy cream.
- Let it mature over night in the fridge.
- Following day, whip the cream to consistency for piping.
Assembly:
Place the jelly onto the plate. Pipe with the plain piping tip the whipped white chocolate cream onto the jelly. Decorate artfully with the meringue sticks and assorted seasonal fruit/berries.
Yields about 6-8 desserts.
