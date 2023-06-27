Andrew Martin shares recipe for pickled beet relish - New Day NW

SEATTLE — Andrew Martin from Outlook Inn's New Leaf Café in Orcas Island shares his recipe for pickled beet relish which he pairs with spot prawns.
Pickled Beet Relish
Ingredients:
- 1 quart beets steamed/roasted then diced
- 2 cups red vinegar
- 2 cups water
- 2 cups sugar
Directions:
- Bring the water, vinegar and sugar to a boil and pour over the cooked beets immediately.
- Cover tightly immediately and let cool overnight.
- Strain and pulse in the food processor until the right texture – DON’T OVER PUREE.
