x
Andrew Martin shares recipe for pickled beet relish - New Day NW

Chef from Outlook Inn's New Leaf Café shows us how to make a pickled beet relish.
SEATTLE — Andrew Martin from Outlook Inn's New Leaf Café in Orcas Island shares his recipe for pickled beet relish which he pairs with spot prawns. 


Pickled Beet Relish 

Ingredients:

  • 1 quart beets steamed/roasted then diced
  • 2 cups red vinegar
  • 2 cups water
  • 2 cups sugar

Directions:

  • Bring the water, vinegar and sugar to a boil and pour over the cooked beets immediately.
  • Cover tightly immediately and let cool overnight. 
  • Strain and pulse in the food processor until the right texture – DON’T OVER PUREE.

