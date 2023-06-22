Surrell chef shows off surprising shroom ice cream recipe

SEATTLE — Chef Aaron Tekulve owns Surrell, a restaurant that specializes in modern cuisine made from seasonal ingredients and Washington wine.
Strawberries in Red Wine Jus
Ingredients:
- 2 cups strawberries, tops removed
- 3 cups mulled red wine, see sub recipe*
- ¼ cup sugar, more to taste
- 2 cups strawberries, tops removed, cut into quarters
Directions:
- Combine the first three ingredients in a medium sauce pot with a lid. Cook until the strawberries are tender.
- Puree and strain through chinox. Taste for sweetness, add more sugar if desired. Cool and store.
- Place your cut strawberries in a bowl and pour the cooled sauce over them. Store in an air tight container.
*SUB RECIPE: Mulled Red Wine
Ingredients:
- 10 cinnamon sticks
- 10 star anise
- 2 tbsp whole clove
- 2 tbsp black peppercorns
- 6 Magnums red wine
- 5 cups brown sugar
- 2 tsp salt
Directions:
- Lightly toast spices in a large pot.
- Pour red wine and stir in brown sugar and salt. Simmer on low for 2-3 hours and taste for additional sugar or infusion time
White Sesame Poppy Seed Crumble
Ingredients:
- 2 cups C4C flour
- ½ cup almond meal
- 1 cup sliced almonds, toasted
- ½ cup white sesame seeds, lightly toasted
- ¼ cup black poppy seeds
- 1 ½ cup sugar
- 1 tbsp flake salt
- 1 tsp salt
- Zest of one orange
- 1½ cup melted butter
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325 F.
- Mix all dry ingredients into the melted butter and the zest of 2 lemons
- Mix the dry ingredients and orange butter until combined and resembles wet sand.
- Pour onto a parchment lined sheet tray and bake for 15 minutes stirring every 5 minutes.
- Check to see if it needs to bake for another 5-10 minutes.
Black Sesame EVOO Cake
Ingredients:
- Zest of one orange
- ¼ cup orange juice
- 1 tsp salt
- 3 Lg eggs, room temp
- 1 ¼ cup milk
- ½ cup white miso
- 1 ½ cup Mission EVOO
- 2 cup sugar
- 1 cup black sesame seed flour (See sub recipe)*
- ½ cup activated charcoal powder
- 1 cup C4C flour
- ½ tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp baking powder
Directions:
- Using a stand mixer with the paddle attachment beat eggs until frothy, add milk, sugar, olive oil, white miso, charred orange juice and orange zest.
- Mix dry ingredients. Add to wet slowly and mix until thoroughly combined.
- Preheat oven to 325 F. Bake in specified mold until just set.
*Sub Recipe: Black Sesame Flour
Ingredients:
- 2 cup black sesame seeds
Directions:
- Lightly toast black sesame seeds and cool to room temp
- Using a blender like a spice grinder, grind the seeds into a powder. Pass through a stand basket sieve. Store in air tight container.
Porcini Ice Cream Base
Ingredients:
- 2½ quart half and half
- 2 cup sugar
- 1 ¼ cup porcini powder
- 1 tbsp + 1 tsp salt
- 8 egg yolks
Directions:
- In a medium pot whisk together half and half, sugar, salt, salt and porcini powder. Bring to a low simmer.
- Cook for 5 minutes whisking regularly. Temper hot liquid into egg yolks whisking constantly.
- Add back to the pot and very slowly cook until the temperature reached 180F. Immediately pass through a chinox and cool in a shallow vessel.
