x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Northwest

Surrell chef shows off surprising shroom ice cream recipe

Chef Aaron Tekulve pairs spring strawberries with a Porcini ice cream and turns sesame into cakes and crumbles.
Credit: KING

SEATTLE — Chef Aaron Tekulve owns Surrell, a restaurant that specializes in modern cuisine made from seasonal ingredients and Washington wine. 

Strawberries in Red Wine Jus

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups strawberries, tops removed
  • 3 cups mulled red wine, see sub recipe*
  • ¼ cup sugar, more to taste
  • 2 cups strawberries, tops removed, cut into quarters

Directions:

  • Combine the first three ingredients in a medium sauce pot with a lid. Cook until the strawberries are tender. 
  • Puree and strain through chinox. Taste for sweetness, add more sugar if desired. Cool and store.
  • Place your cut strawberries in a bowl and pour the cooled sauce over them. Store in an air tight container.

*SUB RECIPE: Mulled Red Wine 

Ingredients:

  • 10 cinnamon sticks
  • 10 star anise
  • 2 tbsp whole clove
  • 2 tbsp black peppercorns
  • 6 Magnums red wine
  • 5 cups brown sugar
  • 2 tsp salt

Directions:

  • Lightly toast spices in a large pot. 
  • Pour red wine and stir in brown sugar and salt. Simmer on low for 2-3 hours and taste for additional sugar or infusion time

White Sesame Poppy Seed Crumble

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups C4C flour
  • ½ cup almond meal
  • 1 cup sliced almonds, toasted
  • ½ cup white sesame seeds, lightly toasted
  • ¼ cup black poppy seeds
  • 1 ½ cup sugar
  • 1 tbsp flake salt
  • 1 tsp salt
  • Zest of one orange
  • 1½ cup melted butter

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 325 F.
  • Mix all dry ingredients into the melted butter and the zest of 2 lemons
  • Mix the dry ingredients and orange butter until combined and resembles wet sand.
  • Pour onto a parchment lined sheet tray and bake for 15 minutes stirring every 5 minutes.
  • Check to see if it needs to bake for another 5-10 minutes.

Black Sesame EVOO Cake

Ingredients:

  • Zest of one orange
  • ¼ cup orange juice
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 3 Lg eggs, room temp
  • 1 ¼ cup milk
  • ½ cup white miso
  • 1 ½ cup Mission EVOO
  • 2 cup sugar
  • 1 cup black sesame seed flour (See sub recipe)*
  • ½ cup activated charcoal powder
  • 1 cup C4C flour
  • ½ tsp baking soda
  • ½ tsp baking powder

Directions:

  • Using a stand mixer with the paddle attachment beat eggs until frothy, add milk, sugar, olive oil, white miso, charred orange juice and orange zest.
  • Mix dry ingredients.  Add to wet slowly and mix until thoroughly combined.
  • Preheat oven to 325 F. Bake in specified mold until just set.

*Sub Recipe: Black Sesame Flour

Ingredients:

  • 2 cup black sesame seeds

Directions:

  • Lightly toast black sesame seeds and cool to room temp
  • Using a blender like a spice grinder, grind the seeds into a powder. Pass through a stand basket sieve. Store in air tight container.

Porcini Ice Cream Base

Ingredients:

  • 2½ quart half and half
  • 2 cup sugar
  • 1 ¼ cup porcini powder
  • 1 tbsp + 1 tsp salt
  • 8 egg yolks

Directions: 

  • In a medium pot whisk together half and half, sugar, salt, salt and porcini powder. Bring to a low simmer.
  • Cook for 5 minutes whisking regularly. Temper hot liquid into egg yolks whisking constantly.
  • Add back to the pot and very slowly cook until the temperature reached 180F. Immediately pass through a chinox and cool in a shallow vessel.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

These colorful perennials will brighten up your Solstice garden - New Day NW

Before You Leave, Check This Out