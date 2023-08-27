Seattle area trainers recommend adding fitness to kids, teens' back-to-school routine

Many kids are back in classrooms with more starting the new school year soon. Local fitness trainers say it's a great time to add fitness to their daily routine.

SEATTLE — Thousands of children are back in Washington classrooms to start the 2023-24 school year and more will do the same in the coming weeks.

While families restart the morning and daily back-to-school routines - a team of trainers at Orangetheory Fitness is recommending you take this opportunity to add physical activity to children's routines.

Corbin Hall, a head coach with Orangetheory, said kids and teens will see just as many positive benefits of physical activity as adults do.

Hall said children and teens can reduce heart disease and diabetes risks by regularly exercising. Kids and teens could also see a positive impact on their mental health and focus, according to Corbin, which will benefit their ability to concentrate in a classroom.

