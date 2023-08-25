School supplies expected to cost western Washington families more than ever

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Purchasing school supplies is expected to be more expensive than ever this year.
In a recent survey, the National Retail Foundation found families with children in elementary through high school planned to spend a little more than $890. That can include big-ticket items like calculators, clothing and backpacks.
That estimate is up from last year's record, which was already an all-time high.
KING 5 went to Target to see how much it would it would cost the fulfill a basic elementary school list.
Selecting a random school, the anchors found a list from Cedar Valley Elementary School in Kent.
The final tally, minus the headphones, was $27.
That's actually about 35% more expensive than 5 years earlier. According to advertising from Target in 2018, the total would have cost closer to $20.
The Tacoma Police Department recently held an event aimed at easing the burden of returning to school on families in the community. It hosted the first-ever Kids Health and Safety Fair, which provided important items for free including bike helmets, backpacks and coats, as well as services like haircuts, eye exams and consultations with a doctor or dentist.
A nonprofit in Marysville also held a similar event, which saw the Grove Church provide free backpacks, school supplies, food, sports physicals and haircuts for anyone who needs them ahead of the upcoming school year.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.