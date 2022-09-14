Cooking up a 'tofegg' salad - New Day NW

Amy Webster from Rainy Day Vegan joined New Day to share a recipe for a vegan egg salad made with tofu! #newdaynw

We like to try all sorts of different cooking styles here on the show, and this time, we decided to try our hand at something vegan!

Amy Webster from Rainy Day Vegan joined the show to share a recipe for a 'tofegg' salad.

Tofegg Salad

By Amy Webster

Serings: 4 (½ cup) | Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

1 (14 oz.) package of tofu, drained and pressed

1 tsp salt, divided

1/2 cup vegan mayo

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tbsp relish (or diced onion or diced celery)

1 tbsp yellow or dijon mustard

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp celery seed, ground

1/4 tsp turmeric

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 300℉ and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut tofu into small diced pieces and spread out on prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon of the salt over tofu and bake until just barely lightly browned at edges, about 20-30 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 15 minutes.

2. Meanwhile mix together the mayo, nutritional yeast, relish, mustard, remaining salt, and spices in a mixing bowl. Add tofu and mix well. Chill in a sealed container or serve immediately. Enjoy!

Tip: For a more “eggy” flavor, add 1/4-1/2 teaspoon of black salt in place of regular salt into the recipe mixture.