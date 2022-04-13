Try this 'beef' taco recipe from Rainy Day Vegan

Chef Amy Webster shows us how vegan options can satisfy meat eaters, too! #newdaynw

An animal sanctuary up in Snohomish county called Pasado's Safe Haven wants all of us to protect and respect the animals who share this planet with us.

They are currently partnering with Rainy Day Vegan to promote plant-based eating. Chef Amy Webster joined New Day NW to share a tasty vegan recipe for beefy crumble tacos.

Beefy Crumble Tacos

By Amy Webster

Servings: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 package Gardein Beefless Ground or your favorite vegan ground

1 15-oz. can black beans (or pinto beans), drained and rinsed

1 cup vegetable broth or water

1 tbsp chili powder

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp black pepper

For serving the tacos

6 taco shells, soft or hard

1 cup vegan cheese, shredded

1 cup salsa

1 cup lettuce

1 cup vegan sour cream (optional)

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped (optional)

2 limes, quartered (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the beefless crumbles and cook until lightly browned, about 10 minutes, stirring continuously. Add the black beans and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

2. Add the vegetable broth and all the spices. Stir well to combine. Turn heat down to low and simmer while stirring until desired consistency is reached, about 5-10 minutes.

3. To serve, add vegan cheese shreds to a taco shell then add about 1/4 cup of taco crumble. Top with salsa and vegan sour cream, and a sprinkle of cilantro, if using. Add a squeeze of fresh lime juice and enjoy!

We also got a chance to learn more about the work Pasado's does from Ashley Wisdom, who brought Smudge the goat to the KING 5 Plaza for a visit!

ABOUT PASADO'S SAFE HAVEN:

Pasado’s Safe Haven is an animal sanctuary in Snohomish County that has been fighting for animal rights for 25 years. As a part of their holistic approach to animal welfare, they promote a vegan lifestyle and are partnering with Chef Amy Webster from Rainy Day Vegan to regularly host cooking classes as part of their education programming.

ABOUT AMY WEBSTER:

Chef Amy is a vegan chef with the Humane Society of the United States, and travels around the country to teach institutional food service chefs, cooks, and dietetic professionals how to meet the growing demand for vegan meals and implement plant-based options into their menus. At home in Seattle, she created Rainy Day Vegan to help everyone find ways to be true to our values and make ethical choices even when it might not seem simple.