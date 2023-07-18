Have you heard of The Wrong Shoe Theory? Try the unexpected shoe with your next outfit.

SEATTLE — What is Wrong Shoe Theory? It’s a big trend going around on social media right now, and I believe it traces back to stylist Allison Bornstein (@allisonbornstein6) and the idea is basically that choosing the most unexpected shoe for any outfit really elevates and changes a look in a significant way. I love this method because it can break you out of a rut without buying anything new, because it’s about reimagining items you already own.