Have you heard of The Wrong Shoe Theory? Try the unexpected shoe with your next outfit.

SEATTLE — What is Wrong Shoe Theory? It’s a big trend going around on social media right now, and I believe it traces back to stylist Allison Bornstein (@allisonbornstein6) and the idea is basically that choosing the most unexpected shoe for any outfit really elevates and changes a look in a significant way. I love this method because it can break you out of a rut without buying anything new, because it’s about reimagining items you already own.
MODEL #1: Darcy’s strappy, dressy sandal with a casual jumpsuit
MODEL #2: Sundress + Cowboy boots
MODEL #3: Suit + Sneakers
MODEL #4: Shorts + Loafers
MODEL #5: Jeans + Fancy heels
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.