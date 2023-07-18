x
Have you heard of The Wrong Shoe Theory? Try the unexpected shoe with your next outfit.

Stylist Darcy Camden took inspiration from TikTok’s Allison Bornstein and showed us how to elevate any outfit.

SEATTLE — What is Wrong Shoe Theory? It’s a big trend going around on social media right now, and I believe it traces back to stylist Allison Bornstein (@allisonbornstein6) and the idea is basically that choosing the most unexpected shoe for any outfit really elevates and changes a look in a significant way. I love this method because it can break you out of a rut without buying anything new, because it’s about reimagining items you already own.

MODEL #1: Darcy’s strappy, dressy sandal with a casual jumpsuit

MODEL #2: Sundress + Cowboy boots

MODEL #3: Suit + Sneakers

MODEL #4: Shorts + Loafers

MODEL #5: Jeans + Fancy heels

