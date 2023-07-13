Cast of 'Barbie' talks tantrums, secret scripts and the movie's 'neon haze'

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and America Ferrera chat with "Evening" about their highly-anticipated film. #k5evening

SEATTLE — One of the most anticipated films of the summer opens next week and “Evening” was tickled pink to interview the cast of “Barbie.”

Margot Robbie stars as Barbie and Ryan Gosling plays Ken, in a movie that spans both Barbie Land and the Real World. America Ferrera plays a human with a deep love for the iconic toy, Kate McKinnon plays Weird Barbie, Issa Rae plays President Barbie and Michael Cera plays Allan (based on a short-lived Mattel doll.)

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to the actors in Los Angeles.

HOLCOMB: "You’re both professionals, but the first time you saw each other in the roller blading outfits, what was your actual reaction?"

GOSLING: "It's all just a neon haze to me."

ROBBIE: "It was both hilarious and mortifying at the same time."

GOSLING: "Margot had brought her Australian family…”

ROBBIE: “We're not bringing this up…”

GOSLING: “And they were very disappointed in my rollerblading skills."

ROBBIE: "It was just my Aunt Jackie.”

GOSLING: “I was fixated on that. In a way, it helped me, it gave me a focal point through the storm."

ROBBIE: "That was the one day on the set where I could do something just a tiny bit better than you.”

GOSLING: “Oh. She’s good.”

HOLCOMB: "Kate, am I correct in assuming you were cast, in part, because you're so limber?"

MCKINNON: "Having studied dance for my entire life and being able to fully lift my leg over and around my head, that's mainly why I was cast. And I was told that. (laughter) No, I'm not limber and the splits you may see in the film are fake. I can go about two feet."

HOLCOMB: “Everyone is talking about Barbie energy and Ken-rgy. What is Allan energy?"

CERA: “Allan is sort of a sad figure, he sort of exists in a nether space, in limbo. So it's not the kind of energy you want to inhabit. It's sort of a repellent energy."

HOLCOMB: “What is Gloria energy?”

FERRERA: "She's a grown woman and she loves Barbie. And you know what? She's not apologizing for it… we all have relationships to what we loved and what we believed in and what inspired us as children, and at what point do our perspectives on those things really shift and change? And also, what do we get to keep? Like, how much magic do we get to keep in our lives?"

HOLCOMB: "Ryan, I have to say your performance many times reminded me of my son when he was, like, six. Did someone inspire those parts of your performance?”

GOSLING: “My kids, for sure. But a lot of it was just sort of - I don't know what happened, honestly."

ROBBIE: "I think part of the humor is seeing two grown adults having full-on tantrums like they're 3-year-olds… this movie is bizarre - it goes to a lot of places - but us acting ridiculous is prevalent throughout."

HOLCOMB: “Did you take home a souvenir?”

RAE: “I was given a souvenir, they made us this amazing Barbie book. And I took the printed script, because it was like super top secret and let me tell you, that script - they sent it to you in an app, and I screen shot a page, and it just completely shut down.”

CERA: “Oh, really?”

RAE: “Completely shut down, and they were like, ‘Excuse me, don't ever do that again.’ And I was like, ‘I’m so sorry!’ It was an accident, I didn’t even want the page… but then they gave a printed script on set and I took that as a souvenir.”