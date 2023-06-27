Lana Condor of Whidbey Island stars as a teenage kraken in new animated film

"Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken" is an underwater story of self-discovery by DreamWorks Animation. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The new animated film “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” stars an actress who was born to dive into the role.

Lana Condor grew up on Whidbey Island and always dreamed about appearing in a DreamWorks movie. That she would do so as a Kraken is almost mythical, because her father is the Editor-in-Chief for Seattle’s NHL team.

The film follows Ruby, high school student living with with her family in a seaside town. Her typical teenage insecurities and feelings of inadequacy are heightened with she begins showing Kraken characteristics, like glowing and growing as big as buildings. The story of self-discovery teaches her to embrace her differences and turn them into her super powers.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to Condor about playing the role, and surprised her with a “fan question” from her dad.

HOLCOMB: "We had to start with a fan question for you… (plays video)”

BOB CONDOR: "Hey Lana, big fan. Love all your movies, TV shows and new podcast…"

CONDOR: "It's my dad! Oh, I'm gonna cry…"



BOB CONDOR: "I know you're partial to the Gillman family but besides those Kraken, can you tell us, who's your favorite Kraken player for Seattle? Love you!"

CONDOR: "Oh my God, that's my dad, how did you get that?”

HOLCOMB: “Because Seattle – and your dad loves you so he had to ask a question!”

CONDOR: “Yes. My God, that's amazing! When I got this movie, I was so excited to tell him – I was like, 'The Kraken is your life, now it's mine!’ My favorite Kraken player? I mean, I love Grubauer. I love our goalie, I think he's amazing. (laughs)"

HOLCOMB: "Obviously, you were going to play Ruby Gillman. Who else could have done it?”

CONDOR: “I genuinely – my dad is always so proud of me and always so supportive, but I will say with this film, I think he was maybe the most happy."

HOLCOMB: "If Ruby was coming to Seattle, where should she eat and what should she do?”

CONDOR: “Oh my gosh, I think she should go to Seattle Fish Guys or the fish monger in Pike Place Market, but Seattle Fish Guys, I love, and I think she should go to a hockey game. I mean, it's basically her team!"

HOLCOMB: “This is the first DreamWorks film with a female titular hero, and that’s you.”

CONDOR: “I know!”

HOLCOMB: “Were you thinking about this while you were recording?

CONDOR: "I didn't record it with that knowledge, and I think weirdly that helped me because I think had I known, I would have been like extra, extra nervous. Just in general, being able to work with (DreamWorks) is amazing. I never ever thought I would ever be in this position. So I'm really honored and it's got to be probably top 3 greatest things in my career that's happened. (laughter)"

HOLCOMB: "Best part about doing a role that's off camera? Did you wear sweats every day?”

CONDOR: “Sweats, duh! Sweats every day, you're not in hair and makeup, you can kind of roll in looking crazy."

