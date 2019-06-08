SEATTLE — Hepatitis A is a very contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It is usually spread person-to-person when someone unknowingly ingests the virus by touching things or ingesting food or drinks with undetectable amounts of stool from someone already infected,

There are currently 14 confirmed cases of Hepatitis A (3 in King County, 9 in Spokane County, 1 in Snohomish County, and 1 in Pen Oreille County) and the Washington State Health Department has declared an outbreak:

"Washington state is experiencing a hepatitis A outbreak in multiple counties in people who are living homeless or who use drugs.

While anyone who is not vaccinated can get hepatitis A, people who are living homeless or who use drugs are at higher risk, particularly if they don’t have access to sanitation, restroom facilities and handwashing stations.

Health officials investigating the outbreak are still working to better understand possible connections between cases, details of transmission and the trajectory of the outbreak. Taking public health measures now can reduce the potential for further community transmission."

Dr. Helen Chu, Infectious Disease Specialist at UW, joins us to discuss the current outbreak and how people can prevent themselves from contracting the disease.

