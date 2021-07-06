x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Northwest

Amity Addrisi & Kim Holcomb go thrift shopping in Seattle

"Evening" host and avid thrifter Kim Holcomb takes New Day NW host Amity for a thrifting field trip! #newdaynw
Credit: KING 5
Avid thrifter Kim Holcomb shares what to watch out for while thrift shopping.

Going thrift shopping is a lot like treasure hunting: you never know what surprises you'll find. New Day NW host Amity Addrisi wanted to learn more about the world of thrifting, so she headed to Seattle Goodwill alongside the biggest thrifter she knows, Evening host Kim Holcomb, with the goal to find some secondhand staples and statement pieces.

One of Kim's top tips? Buy things that spark joy, even if you think it's not something you'd normally go for. Check out the segment above to see how Amity's first thrift shopping experience went!

Kim shares her favorite thrifted finds on her Instagram page, @grail.thrift

Related Articles

Segment Producer Amity Addrisi. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.   