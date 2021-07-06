Amity Addrisi & Kim Holcomb go thrift shopping in Seattle

"Evening" host and avid thrifter Kim Holcomb takes New Day NW host Amity for a thrifting field trip! #newdaynw

Going thrift shopping is a lot like treasure hunting: you never know what surprises you'll find. New Day NW host Amity Addrisi wanted to learn more about the world of thrifting, so she headed to Seattle Goodwill alongside the biggest thrifter she knows, Evening host Kim Holcomb, with the goal to find some secondhand staples and statement pieces.

One of Kim's top tips? Buy things that spark joy, even if you think it's not something you'd normally go for. Check out the segment above to see how Amity's first thrift shopping experience went!