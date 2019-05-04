SEATTLE — When it comes to the old fashion adage "dress your age," 57-year-old style writer and blogger Lisa Cole offers a counter-point.

"I don't really ever think about my age,” she said. “I wear what I love and I think that's what everybody should do… You can do whatever you want. That's the beauty of being older - being comfortable in your own skin, and the only opinion that matters is mine."

To round out her wardrobe - and, save money – Cole is a firm believer in resale.

She recommends Jules Boutique in the Madrona neighborhood, “It's beautiful it's all carefully curated.”

Owner Julie Moberly hand-picks every item of consignment clothing, jewelry, bags and shoes, and prices most everything 70% off retail.

"This is a great place to find a special occasion dress,” Cole said, “But sometimes, I just want a fun denim jacket or a vintage Gucci clutch… it's always really original fun things."

Cole also recommends a lesser-known shop on Queen Anne Hill.

MB Finds is kind of like a consignment speakeasy – it’s located in a private residence, and shopping is by appointment only. Customers connect with the owner through Instagram.

The shop specializes in high-end investment pieces, at deep discounts.

"It's introduced me to a lot of designers I may not normally have been able to afford or had the opportunity to learn about, and as a fashion writer that was huge for me,” Cole said.

Wherever customers consignment shop, she firmly believes it's never too late to start.

"When you wear great things that make you feel good, you look good and you're telling the world a story about yourself - make it a good story.”

