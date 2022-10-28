Run with this community to honor the service and sacrifice of America's military 🏃

The Wear Blue: Run to Remember community has become a living memorial for fallen soldiers and supports their bereaved families. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — A non-profit organization, Wear Blue: Run to Remember holds weekly community runs to honor the service and sacrifice of America's military personnel and their families.

"We gather every Saturday morning around the world to honor and remember our fallen, our fighting, and our families," explained one of the community leaders, Rachel Elizalde-Powell.

Every run starts with a circle of remembrance where each participant will read the names of recently fallen soldiers, and participants are welcome to call out the names of people they are representing personally.

"If we stop calling out their names, those individuals become lost," Rachel explained. "So, it is our duty to call out names and become a living memorial."

For children who lost their parents while in service, Wear Blue offers a Gold Star mentorship program where these kids will be paired up with active duty service members or recently detached members to run together.

"They mentor them along to really form this bond that we hope lasts a lifetime," Rachel said.

Rachel joined Wear Blue: Run to Remember after her brother, SFC Adrian M. Elizalde was killed in action. Through this community, she met other members who lost their families, including the organization's CEO and co-founder, Lisa Hallet, who lost her husband in Afghanistan.

For Rachel, the Wear Blue community has provided a foundation of strength, where she learns how to move on and go forward after her loss.

"There are some days where you need the strength," Rachel shared. "There are some days where you give the strength, and this community right here allows for that."

Info:

Wear Blue: Run to Remember's main chapter is located in DuPont, Washington. Check here to see the run location around your area.