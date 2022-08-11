Learn outdoor safety tips and participate in activities at this event

Refuge Outdoor Festival welcomes participants from around the country to their fifth annual event. 🏞️ #newdaynw

CARNATION, Wash. — Refuge Outdoor Festival has an event coming up Aug. 12-14 in Carnation, Washington.

"It's a three-day camping experience geared toward black indigenous people of color to connect in the outdoors and build community," explained Chevon Powell, the founder of Refuge Outdoor Festival.

In its fifth year, the festival will include a movie premiere, silent disco, workshops, outdoor activities, and more.

"The community has really taken a hold of it. We have people that travel in from across the country," Powell shared. "People have said that its really life-changing for them."

Event Info:

The fifth Refuge Outdoor Festival is happening at Tolt-MacDonald Park and Campground in Carnation, WA from Friday, Aug. 12 at 3 p.m. to Sunday, Aug. 14 at noon. Register for the event here.