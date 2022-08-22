Here's why a familiar mystery truck is roaming around Seattle

SEATTLE — A new breed of hot dog has come to Seattle. Inspired by Venezuelan-style hotdogs, Scooby Dogs have a generous amount of toppings including Scooby Sauce and crunchy string potatoes.
"This Scooby Sauce is a mayonnaise-based cilantro sauce with a little bit of something, something, that's a mystery, I would say," explained Scooby Dogs' founder, Angelbert Muñoz.
You can check Scooby Dogs' next stop here.
