x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Northwest

Here's why a familiar mystery truck is roaming around Seattle

Fear not! Scooby Dogs food truck will solve your mysterious hunger with Venezuelan hot dogs. 🌭 #newdaynw

More Videos

SEATTLE — A new breed of hot dog has come to Seattle. Inspired by Venezuelan-style hotdogs, Scooby Dogs have a generous amount of toppings including Scooby Sauce and crunchy string potatoes.

"This Scooby Sauce is a mayonnaise-based cilantro sauce with a little bit of something, something, that's a mystery, I would say," explained Scooby Dogs' founder, Angelbert Muñoz.

You can check Scooby Dogs' next stop here.

Related Articles

Segment Producer Gloria Angelin. Watch New Day Northwest 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out