Univ. of WA Professor Jeffrey Feldman says there's a lot of uncertainty, including how our state can strengthen or weaken abortion rights.

SEATTLE — It wasn't entirely unexpected, yet the news on Friday, June 24, from the Supreme Court left many reeling and many encouraged.

On a 5 to 4 vote, the highest court in the land overturned Roe V Wade after nearly 50 years. The power to set abortion policies now returns to each individual state.