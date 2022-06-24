Washington state officials react to SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade.

WASHINGTON — State and local officials in Washington are reacting to the United States Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, a major decision after months of protests and years of legal fighting over abortion rights in the country.

The court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was a determination of the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi law banning most abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The 6-3 ruling was handed down Friday morning.

Following the ruling, King County Executive Dow Constantine announced $1 million in emergency funding to ensure safe access to abortion.

This morning’s ruling by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade is the culmination of a decades-long strategy by right-wing zealots to strip the essential right to abortion care from millions of Americans. — Dow Constantine (@kcexec) June 24, 2022

U.S. Senator Patty Murray said in a series of tweets the decision "dragged this country backwards by half a century."

Today, Republicans dragged this country backwards by half a century.



Republicans ripped away our rights and made this generation the first generation of American women with fewer rights than their mothers. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) June 24, 2022

This is one of the most momentous days in American history for the dignity and sanctity of every human life. — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) June 24, 2022

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said she is "outraged" for the women that need abortion care.

The congresswoman said she is one of the women in the country that have needed abortion services.

Today, a decades-long project of the extreme right-wing has come to fruition: the Supreme Court has overturned the constitutional right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 24, 2022

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) said in a statement following the decision, "Today, life wins."

Today, life wins. My full statement on the Supreme Court's ruling ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7yLBb4S35P — Rep. Dan Newhouse (@RepNewhouse) June 24, 2022

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson called overturning Roe v. Wade, "deeply harmful, shameful and radical" before outlining three promises to Washington citizens in a series of tweets.

Today's Supreme Court Opinion overturning Roe v Wade is deeply harmful, shameful, and radical.



I make three promises to Washingtonians:



1/ — Bob Ferguson (@BobFergusonAG) June 24, 2022

Seattle Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said she will work to make the city a safe space for women seeking abortions.

Cities like Seattle will continue to be a safe heaven for individuals looking for access to comprehensive healthcare which includes abortions, and value reproductive freedom. https://t.co/fYYBIT7RcW — Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (@CMTMosqueda) June 24, 2022

In 1991, Washington state voters approved Initiative 120, which offers strong abortion protections, including funding for low-income women who want abortions.

Advocates were trying to create state legislation to protect a women’s right to abortion, whether they are state residents or traveling to the state seeking health care.