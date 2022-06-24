Washington state officials react to SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON — State and local officials in Washington are reacting to the United States Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, a major decision after months of protests and years of legal fighting over abortion rights in the country.
The court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was a determination of the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi law banning most abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.
The 6-3 ruling was handed down Friday morning.
Following the ruling, King County Executive Dow Constantine announced $1 million in emergency funding to ensure safe access to abortion.
U.S. Senator Patty Murray said in a series of tweets the decision "dragged this country backwards by half a century."
Meanwhile, U.S congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) voiced her support for the decision in a series of tweets.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said she is "outraged" for the women that need abortion care.
The congresswoman said she is one of the women in the country that have needed abortion services.
Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) said in a statement following the decision, "Today, life wins."
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson called overturning Roe v. Wade, "deeply harmful, shameful and radical" before outlining three promises to Washington citizens in a series of tweets.
Seattle Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said she will work to make the city a safe space for women seeking abortions.
In 1991, Washington state voters approved Initiative 120, which offers strong abortion protections, including funding for low-income women who want abortions.
Advocates were trying to create state legislation to protect a women’s right to abortion, whether they are state residents or traveling to the state seeking health care.
The result of this was the state solidifying abortion rights in Washington.