SEATTLE — Weight loss can be tricky, especially when diet and exercise can only do so much. Dr. Tianna Tsitsis of RejuvenationMD sits down to discuss who the procedure could benefit and share the results of CoolSculpting patients.

RejuvenationMD Med Spa offers a noninvasive strategy known as CoolSculpting. The CoolSculpting fat reduction treatment is the only FDA-cleared procedure using controlled cooling to safely eliminate diet- and exercise-resistant fat.

Benefits of the procedure include:

Freezing fat without surgery and little-to-no recovery time.

Achieving natural-looking fat loss to enhance your body's shape.

Eliminate fat in common problem-areas (i.e. chin, thighs, love handles).

