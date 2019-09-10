SEATTLE — Dr. Tianna Tsitsis of RejuvenationMD, Dr. Timothy Panah of Skinny Seattle, and registered dietitian, Christy Goff, of Pacific Medical Center's Living Well Alliance join the panel for Wellness Wednesday.
RELATED: Boost your brainpower with plant-based protein
RELATED: Skinny Seattle wants to help discover a New You
RELATED: CoolSculpting offers a noninvasive solution to lose weight
Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.