SEATTLE — Ginger Hultin is a registered dietitian who helps people feel better through food through her concierge virtual practice Champagne Nutrition.

In this interview, Ginger shows us which grains do and do not contain gluten, what people should do if they're considering going gluten free and offers a quick recipe for a tasty Millet Berry Breakfast Bowl.

Recipe: Millet Berry Breakfast Bowl

From Ginger Hultin of Champagne Nutrition.

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup millet

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt

1 large lemon

1.5 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1 cup fresh blueberries

2 cups baby spinach or arugula

INSTRUCTIONS:

Pour the millet in a medium saucepan and cook over medium heat, swirling the pan and moving the millet with a wooden spoon until toasted (about 5 minutes). Add 2 cups of water and 1/2 teaspoon salt then bring to a boil over high heat. Cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer until water is absorbed and millet is soft yet al dente (about 10-15 minutes). While the millet is cooking, zest and squeeze the lemon into a large mixing bowl. Add the maple syrup and oil, whisking ingredients until combined. When millet is finished cooking, fluff with a large fork and allow to cool for —5 minutes. Add millet to mixing bowl with dressing and then add cranberries and blueberries. Fold gently to combine. Serve millet mixture over a bed of fresh greens and enjoy.

