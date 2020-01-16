SEATTLE — What does the word "normal" mean to you?

Seattle Mother Magda Newman had to redefine and create a new sense of normalcy when her son Nathaniel was born with Treacher Collins Syndrome.

Nathaniel and Magda share their story of living with Treacher Collins in two new memoirs that tell the story from each of their perspectives: Normal: A Mother and Her Beautiful Son, and Normal: One Kid's Extraordinary Journey.

EVENT INFO: Magdalena and Nathaniel Newman at Third Place Books

Fri, Jan. 17th at 7 PM at Third Place Books Ravenna 504 20th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115. Visit the website or call (206)-525-2347 for more info.

