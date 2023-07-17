Mama Gone Geek's Summer Boredom Busters

Author Lynn Brunelle shows Amity some cool science-based activities to do with your kids this summer.

SEATTLE — Lynn Brunelle aka "Mama Gone Geek" is the author of dozens of books, including 'Pop Bottle Science', that help keep young minds active. Brunelle shares some science-based activities to keep our kids busy, entertained and happy this summer.

1. Frozen dinosaur extraction:

Freeze your plastic dinosaurs in blocks of ice and give the kids the sun, some salt, a dropper and hot water and a spoon to excavate

2. Make your own bubble solution:

With dish soap and a bit of glycerin you can make a sturdy sauce for bubble creation. A traditional soap mixture for a bubble is made up of three layers: soap, water and then another layer of soap. This "sandwich" on the outside of the bubble is called soap film. The soap film pops when the water trapped between the layers evaporates. When you add glycerin, it makes the soap layers thicker and allows the water to evaporate much less quickly. This creates longer and stronger bubbles!

3. Rainbow bubble snake:

Using an old plastic water bottle and an unmatched orphan sock you can blow the coolest bubble snakes. Add food coloring and BAM you have rainbow bubble snakes. It's fun to begin with but you can also paint with them.

4. Leaf smash T-shirt:

Using a hammer and a leaf you can make your own botanical t-shirt.