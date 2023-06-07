Terry Tries Yoga inside Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

Terry Hollimon finds his inner zen at a unique yoga class inside Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Seattle's SODO neighborhood.

SEATTLE — Did you know you can strike a Warriors Pose or Downward Dog while immersed in the swirly spectacle of 'A Starry Night'?

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which projects Van Gogh's paintings on the floors and walls, is partnering with local yoga instructors to provide yoga classes inside its multi-sensory exhibit.

Each workout is designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind; choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, lighting, and moving images.

Standard admission to this other-worldly yoga class is $40, a VIP ticket costs $80 which comes with a yoga mat, a thermos and a hand towel to take home. There are also group discounts available.

For more information on their yoga classes check out their website.