Celebrate all things Kraken with New Day!

We filmed a whole show at Climate Pledge Arena ahead of the Kraken's home opener against the Las Vegas Golden Knights! #newdaynw

New Day Northwest

KING 5

Published: 3:46 PM PDT October 14, 2022
Updated: 3:46 PM PDT October 14, 2022

SEATTLE

Can you believe the Kraken are already in their second season?! The team has caused a lot of excitement since its announcement and we wanted to keep it going by filming a show at their home, Climate Pledge Arena!

Join us as we explore the food, fashion, and furry friends you might encounter during your visit! 

Meeting the new Kraken Mascot - Buoy!

We chat with Kraken Senior Vice President of Marketing Katie Townsend and their new mascot Buoy about what fans can expect this hockey season!

Sustainable cooking at Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Executive Chef Molly De Mers shows us how to make a roasted hasselback potato topped with Beecher's cheese and bacon pop rocks!

Do hockey players have the smelliest locker rooms of all athletes?! - Hot Topics

Producer Rebecca Perry, New Day contributor Terry Hollimon, and Kraken analyst Alison Lukan joined Amity in CPA's Space Needle Lounge for some Hot Topics! 

Talking Kraken with team announcer Everett Fitzhugh

The Kraken's play-by-play guy previews the team's second season and who fans should keep an eye on this year.

Meet the Kraken: Alex Wennberg

We talk with Kraken player Alex Wennberg about how he got into hockey, fatherhood, and of course, missing teeth!

Fan fashions: Kraken style

Stylist Darcy Camden shares how to style your Kraken merch!

Meet Davy Jones — The Kraken team dog!

Davy Jones' human Emily Scarbrough chatted with us about his role as team dog!

Party under the sea with this Kraken-themed tailgate set-up!

425 Magazine Contributor Monica Hart joined us to share her tips for a fun under-the-sea-themed Kraken tailgate party! 

Watch New Day Northwest 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

